Golfer downs three beers before Rocket Mortgage Classic Monday qualifier playoff, then advances to his first PGA Tour event

One of the better follows on golf social media is Monday Q Info, powered by Ryan French. In his latest hunt for great content, he brings us Nick Bienz, who survived a playoff in the Monday qualifier for the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic.

Bienz was one of five golfers to post a 7-under 65 at The Orchards Golf Club in Washington, Michigan, but there are only four spots available, so off to a 5-for-4 playoff they went. It was Bienz gunning it out alongside Danny Guise, Angelo Giantsopoulos, Brandon Berry and Beau Breault.

But before the playoff started, Bienz, in attempt to calm his nerves, pounded three cold ones.

He then proceeded to hit his favorite club, the driver, throughout the eight-hole playoff, which finally ended when Breault was odd man out, coming up short against two birdies on the final hole.

As for Bienz, he had never played in a PGA Tour-sanctioned event. Now he’ll be one of 156 golfers in the field at Detroit Golf Club on Thursday morning. He’ll find out his grouping Tuesday afternoon.

Pro golfer Bo Van Pelt even made a plea to Bienz’s employer, Golf Galaxy.

@golfgalaxy – one of your employees @nick_bienz1 just qualified for the @RocketMortgage @PGATOUR event in Detroit. I hope there is some gear and a possible sponsorship deal headed his way. @acaseofthegolf1 — Bo Van Pelt (@bovanpelt) June 24, 2024

“I have to call my boss and call of work tomorrow for sure,” Bienz told French after his round. “I’m supposed to be there at 7:30 in the morning [Tuesday] and I don’t think that’s going to happen.”

Among those who came up short in the Monday qualifier were Robert Garrigus, Ryan Palmer and David Gligic.

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek