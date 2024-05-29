Golfer announces retirement at Lancaster Country Club; 79th U.S. Open will be her last

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – At the U.S. Women’s Open Tuesday Lexi Thompson announced her plans to retire from full-time professional golf at the end of the season.

Thompson, 29, has never missed a U.S. Women’s Open since starting her golfing career 17 years ago when she debuted as a 12-year-old at the Open.

“2007 at Pine Needles when I teed it up, I’m like that’s when I realized I want to play against the best, said Thompson. “It’s been an amazing journey. I’ve loved every bit of it.”

November will conclude her 14th and final LPGA season.

Thompson became emotional in her interview on Tuesday, crying a bit while answering a question about what she is proud of herself for overcoming in her career.

“I think honestly just staying true to myself,” Thompson said. “Being out here can be a lot. It can be lonely. Sorry if I get emotional. I said I wasn’t going to. I just think, especially with what’s happened in golf, as of recent too, a lot of people don’t — they don’t realize a lot of what we go through as a professional athlete.”

Thompson said she had thought about retiring in the past, but felt that now was the right time.

“There’s more things to life than going to a tournament every week and doing the same training every day,” Thompson said. “There’s just more to it, and I’m looking forward to experiencing that.”

Thompson said she is taking things “day-to-day” right now and hasn’t decided whether she will still be playing in some games or if so, how many. However, she knows now is the time she wants to leave full-time professional golf.

“Reflecting back, this being my 18th U.S. Women’s Open, at the age of 29, it’s amazing because this tournament is where my whole career got started, I always say,” Thompson said.

The U.S. Women’s Open will be played at the Lancaster Country Club from May 30-June 2.

