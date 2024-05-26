Golf World Struggles With Grayson Murray Suicide News

The golfing world and those who cover it struggled this weekend to make sense of the death of Grayson Murray, a 30-year old PGA player who died by suicide after dropping out of an underway tournament, the Charles Schwab Challenge.

Veteran broadcaster Jim Nantz had to announce Murray’s death live on air for CBS. He was overcome with emotion while talking.

PGA Tour golfer Peter Malnati also became emotional when speaking about Murray.

Malnati and Murray played in the same group during the first two rounds of the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas. Murray then withdrew on Friday, claiming illness.

“This is going to be really hard,” Malnati said in an interview with CBS’ Amanda Balionis during the broadcast. “I didn’t know Grayson all that well, but I spent the last two days with him. It’s so funny, we get so worked up out here about a bad break here or a good break there.”

Malnati, 36, then began trying to fight back tears.

“We’re so competitive out here, we all want to beat each other, and then something like this happens, and you realize, we’re all just humans,” he said. “It’s just a really hard day.”

PGA stars wore red and black pins in Murray’s memory at the Charles Schwab Challenge Sunday while the Korn Ferry Tour held a moment of silence in honor of of the late player who won three times on the circuit.

Jim Nantz – an absolute professional during a devastating moment. Nobody could do it like he can. pic.twitter.com/cPa8QzUKw7 — NUCLR GOLF (@NUCLRGOLF) May 25, 2024

That was a powerful interview with Peter Malnati about Grayson Murray. It really puts things into perspective. pic.twitter.com/BH0q5TM5ZH — Flushing It (@flushingitgolf) May 25, 2024

This morning, we honored the life of Grayson Murray.



Players paused for a moment of remembrance after the final group teed off @visitknoxopen. pic.twitter.com/nrealMgvnS — Korn Ferry Tour (@KornFerryTour) May 26, 2024

