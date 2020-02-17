Golf-Woods' game goes missing but sense of humour remains

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Tiger Woods' game deserted him at the Genesis Open but the former world number one did not lose his sense of humour.

Tournament host Woods was asked to assess his form after finishing 22 strokes behind winner Adam Scott and last of the 68 players who made the cut at Riviera on Sunday. He also had a four-putt for the second straight event.

"The good news, I hit every ball forward, not backwards, a couple sidebars," he joked to reporters.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The 44-year-old, who had spinal fusion surgery nearly three years ago, appeared to be moving gingerly on Friday and acknowledged on Sunday that he had not been feeling great earlier in the tournament.

He said that even when things were not going his way he had to remember to look at the big picture.

"But I also look at it from a perspective which I didn't do most of my career, that I'm going to have a chance to play going down the road," he. "A few years ago that wasn't the case."

Ever the competitor, he added: "I'm still a little ticked."

In terms of his schedule, Woods is skipping next week's WGC-Mexico Championship but will play the March 12-15 Players Championship -- health permitting. It is unclear which events he will play in-between.

In April he will return to Augusta National for the Masters to defend his title and go for a 16th major championship, still chasing the record of 18 held by Jack Nicklaus. (Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Peter Rutherford )