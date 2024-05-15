Golf: Volcano Vista, Yrene rule 5A boys; Piedra Vista, led by Yost, sweep 5A girls

May 14—SANTA ANA PUEBLO — First wrestling, then boys basketball, and now boys golf.

The state championships have been piling up this calendar year for Volcano Vista High School.

The Hawks shot the low round on both days of the Class 5A state tournament at Twin Warriors Golf Club, and on Tuesday afternoon earned the program's first blue trophy as they bested La Cueva by nine shots.

Piedra Vista's girls also won state; their 14-shot lead after Round 1 came in handy Tuesday, as they held off charging La Cueva for a five-stroke victory.

Alamogordo was third in both tournaments. Tuesday's round was delayed about an hour by lightning.

Jake Yrene of La Cueva, for the second straight year, was the 5A medalist. Annie Yost, a Piedra Vista junior, bested the field by six shots.

Yrene's 3-over 75 on Tuesday gave him a two-day total of 146 at Twin Warriors, and he posted a two-shot victory. Last year he won by 10 shots.

"I think senior year doesn't hit you as hard until you're there," he said. "We're finally here, and words can't describe how happy I am to finish it with a bang."

He had double bogeys at 12 and 14 on Tuesday, but he had a cushion that allowed him to overcome those big numbers.

"I didn't have very many birdies, I didn't have many bogeys. So I think playing textbook golf, getting it in the fairway, hitting it on, two-putting for pars, was a big thing," Yrene said.

The younger set ruled the rest of the top three. Freshman JJ Botello of Volcano Vista tied for the low round of the day (73) and had second place to himself, two shots back of Yrene.

"Personal best today," Botello said. "Everything was dropping for me."

Another ninth-grader, Jonah Utash of Los Lunas, shot 77 and finished three behind Yrene. And Utash's round included a quintuple bogey-9 at the difficult par-4 third, the hole that killed his chances.

For Volcano Vista, which carded rounds of 311 and 299 for a 36-hole score of 610, there was a certain irony to its team triumph, and not just because it flipped the script on La Cueva from last year, when the Bears were first and the Hawks second.

"Everyone did their part, everyone did their job," Botello said. It had to be that way for the Hawks.

Senior Andrew Stepien of Volcano Vista was tied with Yrene for the lead after Monday's opening round. Both shot 1-under 71s. But Stepien labored Tuesday, limping home with an 84, and the Hawks ended up not even using his score in the second round. He tied for ninth.

But others filled the void, and not just Botello. Alfie Mellor shot 76 and he tied for sixth individually, which earned him All-State honors. Christian Abeyta shot 76 for the Hawks and Isaac Cota shot 74. All of them finished in the top 20 individually.

La Cueva started Tuesday three shots back of Volcano Vista, but the Hawks' consistency ruled the day.

Meanwhile, for Piedra Vista's Yost, Tuesday's victory was emotional, after finishing as the state runner-up by a single shot last May.

"I'm so happy. I lost last year, and it was everything I've thought about since then. I remember that feeling and I never wanted to feel it again," she said, fighting back tears.

Yost was the most steady golfer in either gender Tuesday. She recorded 17 pars and a single birdie, at the par-5 first hole, her 10th of the day.

"I've never had a bogey-free round," she said, smiling. "Pretty good timing."

But steady and boring paid huge dividends, both for her in the individual standings, where she beat West Mesa's Alyssa Rodriguez and Organ Mountain's Eleanor Warden by half a dozen shots, but in the team standings, too, where the Panthers held off La Cueva.

"Best day," she said, beaming. "It was never in doubt. I knew since yesterday we were gonna win this title."