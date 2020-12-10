Amy Olson reacts perfectly to hole-in-one on first day of Women's US Open

Amy Olson is off to an eye-opening start at the 2020 U.S. Women’s Open.

The 28-year-old pro landed a hole-in-one Thursday on the opening day at Champions Golf Club’s Cypress Creek in Houston, Texas. The shot came on the 16th hole, a 139-yard par-3. And the reaction to the second hole-in-one of her career is priceless.

It’s the 29th hole-in-one in Women’s Open history, according to the USGA. Olson is in early contention on day 1 after adding a birdie the following hole.

The Women’s US Open is being played in December for the first time in its history. It’s usually played in late May or early June, but was pushed back because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is also the first open to be played on two separate courses since daylight is an issue. In the opening rounds, players are alternating between Cypress and the Jackrabbit course to get everyone through before darkness around 5 p.m. local time. The third and final rounds will take place only at Cypress.

Jeongeun Lee6 won the 2019 US Women’s Open. The field also features world No. 1 Jin Young Ko.

Amy Olson started off the US Women's Open with an eye-opening shot. (Richard Heathcote/R&A/R&A via Getty Images)

