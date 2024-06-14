Golf’s U.S. Open, NHL Stanley Cup Finals: What’s on This Weekend in TV Sports (June 15-16)

The U.S. Open golf tournament leads the list of live TV sports events airing over Father’s Day weekend.

USA Network and NBC will air the 124th U.S. Open Championship’s final rounds, with last year’s champion, Wyndham Clark, defending the crown against a field that includes early tournament leaders Roy Mcllroy, Patrick Cantlay and Ludvig Aberg.

On the ice, ABC on Saturday will air Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final, with the Florida Panthers looking to close out the series against the Edmonton Oilers.

On the football field, the UFL on Sunday will crown a champion as Fox televises the inaugural UFL Championship game between the San Antonio Brahmas and the Birmingham Stallions.

In the WNBA, ABC on Saturday will air the New York Liberty-Las Vegas Aces game while CBS televises the Connecticut Sun-Dallas Wings contest.

In the ring, Prime Video and Premier Boxing Champions on Saturday will distribute a pay-per-view boxing card featuring the Gervonta Davis-Frank Martin and David Benavidez-Oleksandr Gvozdyk fights.

On the baseball diamond, The Roku Channel will stream the St. Louis Cardinals-Chicago Cubs game, while ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball game features the New York Yankees-Boston Red Sox matchup.

