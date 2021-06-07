Golf Town Debuts "Come Out and Play" Campaign to Champion Golf Benefits and Accessibilty to All Canadians

TORONTO, June 7, 2021 /CNW/ - To keep us young. To test us. To connect us. To take us on adventures. To keep us dreaming. Whatever your reason – Golf Town, Canada's home of golf, is encouraging Canadians to "Come Out and Play" in its latest anthemic brand campaign. While Canadians have been adjusting to a new way of life throughout the pandemic, golf has offered an outlet to discover, connect and play. That is why Golf Town is encouraging all Canadians – amateurs, avid players, and brand-new players alike — to discover the game, fall in love with it, and simply, to play.

GOLF TOWN DEBUTS “COME OUT AND PLAY” CAMPAIGN (CNW Group/Golf Town)

After what has been an extremely challenging year, the new brand campaign, "Come Out and Play" will champion the physical and mental health benefits of the game, and act as an invitation to all Canadians to discover the sport, whether returning to the game or trying their hand for the first time.

Trends show that rounds played are on the rise – the National Golf Course Owners Association Canada (NGCOA) reported that rounds played jumped 18.9 per cent in 2020 compared to 2019, even during a year when the golf season was cut short in some provinces due to lockdowns.

"Golf is an iconic Canadian pastime, allowing us to make new friends, connect with family, and enjoy the great outdoors," said Golf Town Chief Marketing Officer, Frederick Lecoq. "But the events of the past year have attracted more Canadians to the game than ever before. It's incredible to see so many new players, and players of diverse genders and backgrounds, discover the sport. We look forward to supporting Canadians as they fall in love with the game."

Masters champion, Mike Weir and LPGA champion, Brooke Henderson are ambassadors for Golf Town and share in the rally cry to encourage all Canadians to play – the pair are also featured in the compelling video creative.

"We've seen increased play from coast to coast over the past year – it's clear that golf means more to Canadians than ever before," said Mike Weir. "The sport has always been a much-loved game, but recently, it's brought togetherness and safe socialization when we needed it most."

"It's great to see so many new faces on the course – especially women and girls taking interest in the sport," shares Brooke Henderson. "Golf is such a rewarding game. I'm so glad that more Canadians than ever before are taking advantage of the opportunity to get outside and get active. I hope this season encourages even more new players to discover the game."

Golf Town is an advocate and champion to grow the game, and has partnered with leaders and organizations that encourage women and juniors to discover the sport. Ongoing partnerships with Brooke Henderson and the #BrookeBrigade as well as 8-Time Canadian Long Drive National Champion for women, Lisa "Longball" Vlooswyk encourage Canadian women and girls to see themselves in the game. Golf Town's recent collaboration with Women's Golf Day seeks to empower, engage and elevate female golfers across Canada. Upcoming digital content with Golf Town ambassador and Master's Champion Mike Weir will help teach Canadians how to make the most of their game.

"Come Out and Play" is a multi-channel campaign that aims to extend the invitation to new and existing players to learn, enjoy and participate in the sport. It includes an emotive video launch, available for view here, as well as broadcast, media and digital support.

