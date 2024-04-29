Golf superstar Rory McIlroy has performed Journey's Don't Stop Believin' in public, and, for the first time ever, we wish we didn't have ears

Rory McIlroy onstage.

Rory McIlroy may be one of the world's great golfers, but don't expect him to be inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame any time soon. Footage of the Irishman singing Journey's evergreen classic Don't Stop Believin' has emerged, and, to be completely frank, it's not very good.

McIlroy, a four-time major winner and former World #1, performed the song for a crowd of apparently well-lubricated golf fans following his weekend victory with fellow Irish tour pro Shane Lowry at the 2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans, held at the TPC Louisiana course near Avondale, LA.

In the footage, published by the PGA (Professional Golf Association), McIlroy and Lowry – who were each paid $1.286 million for their victory – can be seen "performing" the song alongside a band whose guitarist appears to be dressed as a member of new wave icons Devo, while the crowd chant "Rory! Rory!" and everyone has the time of their lives. Well, apart from those who have to watch the footage later.

McIlroy, who uniquely appears to be singing both sharp and flat at the same time, can be forgiven for his enthusiasm given the circumstances, which saw the pair birdie two of the last three holes to sneak into a playoff against underdog American opponents Chad Ramey and Martin Trainer, then secure their victory on the first extra hole.

“To win any PGA TOUR event is very cool," said McILroy, "but to do it with one of your closest friends... Think about where we met and where we've come from, to be on this stage and do this together – just awesome to be able to do it alongside this guy."