Golf Saudi blocks Ladies European Tour merger with LPGA Tour

Gemma Dryburgh is one of the European players to have benefitted from the riches offerered by the LPGA – LET players have now been denied that chance - Getty Images/STR

Golf Saudi effectively blocked a merger between the LPGA Tour and the Ladies European Tour, which had been heralded as a “landmark change” for the beleaguered European circuit.

The thinly-veiled threat to pull out as the biggest LET sponsors, and to abandon the seven events – with a combined total of $11 million – that had already been inked on this year’s schedule, essentially forced the abandonment of the historic ballot on November 21 and the ultimate shelving of the grand plan.

Golf Saudi, which is a division of the Public Investment Fund that bankrolls LIV Golf, insisted on analysing the effects of the marriage before confirming its funding for 2024 – and that was too big a risk for the LET, regardless of the benefits of the merger.

Many will see the influence of Yasir Al-Rumayyan at play. The Golf Saudi chairman is also the chairman of LIV and of Newcastle United and as the PIF governor is key to the current merger negotiations of the £600 billion sovereign wealth fund with the PGA Tour and DP World Tour.

It is ironic in many respects that PIF has blocked one golfing merger while in the midst of trying to secure another and at the very least it shows the power the Saudis exert in the professional game.

It is a seismic blow for the LET, which must now wonder if the merger it has craved will ever occur. A vote of the LET members near the end of last year to join forces with their cash-rich US counterparts had been considered a mere formality, particularly as the deal was to include the long-desired access from the LET on to the female game’s most illustrious Tour.

Annika Sorenstam, Sweden’s 10-time major winner, called the planned amalgamation “beneficial to everyone” while Iona Stephen, the former LET pro turned Sky Sports presenter, said it was “music to my ears”.

Annika Sorenstam called the planned merger 'beneficial for everyone' - LPGA Tour Golf/Kevin Kolczynski

And noting that the LET would have struggled to survive through Covid without a joint venture agreed with the LPGA Tour in 2019, the R&A welcomed what had seemed an impending tying of the knot.

Yet at the 11th hour, the meeting was shockingly adjourned, with LET officials citing “additional information”. That vague reason inevitably caused confusion and no small measure of panic among the European pros.

They eventually received an explanation from LET head office earlier this month. Telegraph Sport has obtained a copy of the memo from LET chair Marta Figueras-Dotti.

Golf Saudi, had, at the last minute, “requested further further information on the proposed operating model of the Tour” after the merger. “Their noted interest was to ensure they fully understood any risks or implications as well as opportunities,” Figueras-Dotti wrote.

Golf Saudi’s demand was to undertake this review “before finalising their commitment to the events on the 2024 schedule”.

The LET memo insisted the relationship with Golf Saudi remains “constructive and collaborative” with the $5 million Aramco Saudi Ladies International taking place in Riyadh next month and the first of six $1m Aramco Team Series Presented by PIF being played at Florida in March.

But it has come at a cost, “The LET and LPGA boards have agreed to focus on maximising our joint venture rather than pursue the merger at this time,” the memo said. And to the LET pros, if not the women’s game at large, that is a huge setback.

“It’s funny because we all knew it [the adjournment] was connected to Golf Saudi and Aramco and the PIF, but we assumed they’d at least made some sort of offer for either us or the LPGA,” a leading LET player who wished to go unnamed, told Telegraph Sport.

“But the reality is they obviously just threatened to pull all their events and money if the merger went ahead. So they blew the whole thing up just because they could. The one thing we don’t understand is why a LET/LPGA merger hurts whatever it is that PIF wants.

“Is it connected to the merger between them and the male Tours and PIF highlighting that it is in control? If it is, this is just another case of us, the little guys, being expendable as the billionaires play their power games.”

Golf Saudi and the LET have been approached for comment.

