Golf roundup: Willmar Cardinals finish 5th at CLC stop in Brainerd

May 6—BRAINERD — Deiken Carruthers had a top-10 finish as the Willmar boys golf team placed fifth at a Central Lakes Conference meet at the Legacy Golf Course at Craguns Resort and Hotel on Monday evening.

Carruthers shot a seven-over-par 77 to finish in a three-way tie for seventh. Brainerd's Marty Timmons earned medalist honors with a 71, followed by Fergus Falls' Ryan Nelson at 73 and Sartell's Carson Andel a 74.

Sartell, which won the meet with a team-low 304, had its top four golfers in the top 10 led by Andel. Brainerd took second place at 308 and Fergus Falls came in third at 316. Willmar totaled 323 strokes.

Willmar next competes in an invitational hosted by the St. Cloud Crush at 1 p.m. Thursday at St. Cloud Country Club.

The Minnewaska girls came home with a first-place finish in the West Central Conference meet at Olivia Golf Club.

The Lakers shot a 172 to beat BOLD by 11 strokes.

BOLD's Kenna Henriksen took medalist honors with a 38. Minnewaska's Arivia and Annika DeBoer each shot 40s to tie for second. The Lakers' Ava Kollman took fourth with a 42.

In the boys' division, West Central Area edged Morris/Chokio-Alberta 171-173. Minnewaska was third with a 165.

West Central Area's Marshall Dewey and Mitchell Dewey and Morris/CA's Charlie Hanson tied for first. Each shot 39. Minnewaska's Thatcher Sherlin and Zach Gugisberg tied for fourth with 40s.

The Litchfield boys carded a 350 to finish fifth at an 11-team Glencoe-Silver Lake Invitational at Glencoe Country Club.

Hutchinson won with a 331. Watertown-Mayer and Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted tied for second with 342s.

Annandale's Gavin Dahle shot a 75 to take first place. Hutchinson's Joe Anderson was second with a 77. Litchfield's Carstan Milender tied for fourth with an 82.

Lakeview swept the boys' and girls' divisions in a Camden Conference meet at the Canby Golf Club.

The boys shot a 179. Yellow Medicine East was fourth with a 212. Lakeview's Carson Boe and Renville County West's Ryan Schrupp tied for first with 39s. Cooper McCosh led YME and tied for sixth with a 45.

Lakeview's girls shot a 232. Canby's Maddison Richter carded a 49 to take first place. RCW's Rory Double was the top West Central Tribune area finisher with a 61, good for seventh.