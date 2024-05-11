Golf roundup: Willmar Cardinals take 5th at pre-section tournament

May 10—SAUK CENTRE — The Willmar girls golf team got to try out the course for the Section 8AAA meet Friday at Greystone Golf Club.

The Cardinals wound up with a fifth-place finish at the Pre-Section meet, shooting a 377. Brainerd took fourth with a 376. Moorhead won with a 360, followed by Alexandria's 364 and Sartell's 366.

Willmar's Kennedy Mara took home medalist honors with an 81. She edged Brainerd's Sophia Karsnia and Sayla Nordlund, who shot 82s.

Fernanda Ossa tied for 23rd with a 98.

Willmar's next scheduled meet is at 3:30 p.m. Thursday at Pebble Lake Golf Course in Fergus Falls. It's another stop on the Central Lakes Conference tour.

The Willmar boys placed fifth in the Pre-Section 8AAA meet at Headwaters Golf Club in Park Rapids.

The Cardinals put together a team score of 324. Alexandria won with a 308, followed by Sartell's 310 and Buffalo's 316.

Aden Jacobson led Willmar's efforts. He tied for 11th with a 79. Jordan Gorans followed up with an 80, good for 16th.

Alexandria's Jack Holtz claimed medalist honors with a 73.

Edina leads the field after Day 1 of the Lakeville South Invite hosted at Minnewaska Golf Club in Glenwood.

The Hornets scored a 314. Lakeville South is second with 339 and New London-Spicer sits in third with 353.

Edina's Charlie Nielsen had the top score on Day 1 with a 78. The area's top score came from Minnewaska's Thatcher Sherlin, who is in fourth with 81.

Minnewaska leads Lakeville South after Day 1 of a two-day dual meet at Minnewaska Golf Club in Glenwood. The Lakers have 347 while the Cougars scored 381.

Lakeville South's Jovie Ordal was the Day 1 leader with 78.

Annika DeBoer paced Minnewaska with a second-place 83.

The Paynesville boys won a Central Minnesota Conference meet at Osakis Country Club.

The Bulldogs put together a score of 166, beating Osakis by four strokes. The Bulldogs' top golfer was Isaac Christensen. He tied for second with a nine-hole score of 40. Osakis' Chase Triebenbach was the medalist with 38.

Kimball beat Paynesville for the girls' team title. The Cubs scored 223 while the Bulldogs had 226.

Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City's Brooke Brekke locked up medalist honors with a 37.

The Osakis boys and the Kimball girls were the winners of a Central Minnesota Conference meet at Prairie View Community Golf Course in Brooten.

The Silverstreak boys put together a score of 150. Paynesville placed second with 168. Osakis' Drew Imdieke and Chase Triebenbach tied for medalist honors with 34s over nine holes.

Kimball clinched the girls meet with a 213. Osakis was second with 218.

Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City's Brooke Brekke was the medalist after carding a 40.

Lac qui Parle Valley's boys took the top spot while LQPV and Dawson-Boyd shared the girls' title at a Camden Conference meet at Ortonville Municipal Golf Course.

The Eagle boys scored a 346, beating Dawson-Boyd's 361. LQPV's Kaidyn Stender took medalist honors with an 81. The Blackjacks' Carson Stratmoen was second with 85.

LQPV and D-B both had 366 in the girls' meet. The Eagles' Kaitlyn Kittelson was the medalist with an 81. Alyssa Swedzinski was the Blackjacks' top golfer with an 87.