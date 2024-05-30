Golf roundup: Willmar Cardinal senior earns a state berth out of 8AAA

May 30—SAUK CENTRE — Willmar's Fernanda Ossa Letelier is headed to the state tournament.

The Cardinals' senior finished tied for fourth in the Section 8AAA championships Thursday at Greystone Golf Club.

Letelier fired an 82 to pair with her first-round 85 to finish at 167, earning her a berth in the state Class AAA tournament June 11-12 at Bunker Hills Golf Club in Coon Rapids.

Alexandria won the 8AAA team title with a 674 to beat Brainerd by 13 strokes. Willmar's team did not advance as only the top six teams from Day 1 was played Wednesday at Greystone.

Willmar's Kennedy Mara wound up ninth with rounds of 84 and 87 to finish at 171. Teammate Avery Olson tied for 41st with rounds of 95 and 107, totaling 202.

Brainerd's Sophia Karsnia won medalist honors with rounds of 74 and 69, finishing at 143, nine strokes better than Sartell's Shayla Nordlund.

Three Willmar golfers earned the opportunity to play on Day 2 of the two-day Section 8AAA championships at Headwaters Golf Club in Park Rapids.

The Cardinals' Luke Larson tied for ninth with a 78. Deiken Carruthers tied for 16th with an 81 and Evan Michelson finished 20th with an 82.

The top six teams also advance to the second round, which begins at 8 a.m. Friday at Headwaters Golf Club.

Alexandria is the first-round leader with a 301. Buffalo is at 317, Brainerd shot a 318 and Sartell is at 321. Willmar finished seventh with a 331, one stroke behind sixth-place Bemidji's 330.