Golf roundup: Willmar boys at Section 8AAA

May 31—PARK RAPIDS — The Willmar boys golf team wound up with a seventh-place finish after the final round in the Section 8AA tournament on Friday at Headwaters Golf Club.

The Cardinals shot rounds of 331 and 331 to finish at 662. Alexandria won the tournament with rounds of 301 and 297 for a 598, earning a berth in the state Class AAA team tournament June 11-12 at Bunker Hills Golf Course in Coon Rapids.

The top eight teams advanced after the first round Thursday at Headwaters Golf Club.

Willmar was led by Deiken Carruthers, who tied for 12th after shooting rounds of 81 and 77 for a 158. He failed to qualify for the state tournament individually.

Gabe Weller of Alexandria won the tournament after shooting 71 and 73 for a 144 total. Alex teammate Jack Holtz was second with rounds of 75 and 74 for a 149. Marty Timmons of Brainerd took third with rounds of 77 and 72 for 149.