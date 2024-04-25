Golf roundup: Minnewaska Laker girls take 3rd at Alexandria

Apr. 24—ALEXANDRIA — The Minnewaska girls golf team took third place of 16 teams at the Alexandria Invitational at Alexandria Golf Club.

Detroit Lakes won the invite at 310 strokes, followed by Wayzata's 315 and the Lakers' 332.

St. Michael-Albertville's Abigail Labrador earned medalist honors with a one-over-par 73. She was followed by a tie between Chaska's Avery Nelson and Detroit Lakes' Hanna Knoop (75).

Minnewaska had a pair of golfers crack the top 10. Annika DeBoer finished in a five-way tie for fifth place (77) and Arivia DeBoer finished in a three-way tie for 10th place (78).

The Lakers compete in the BOLD Invitational at 10 a.m. Monday at the Olivia Golf Course and the Montevideo Invitational at 2 p.m. Monday at the Crossings Golf Club in Montevideo. Both are West Central Conference meets.

BOLD tied for ninth place and Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa was 11th at the Sauk Centre Invitational at Greystone Golf Club.

Detroit Lakes won the meet with a 298. Albany was second (304) and the Lakers' second team finished in third (317). BOLD totaled 369, good for a tie with Sauk Centre, and BBE had 379.

The Lakers' Sully Braaten, Alexandria's Zach Kreuzer, Morris/Chokio-Alberta's Charlie Hanson and the Cardinals' Blake Silbernick shared medalist honors. Each of them shot a 72.

BOLD's best golfer was Grant Pfarr, who shot an 82 to earn a share of 17th place, and BBE's top golfer was Walker Winter, who shot a 92 to place in a tie for 39th place.

BBE competes against Kimball at 4:15 p.m. Thursday at Kimball Golf Club. BOLD competes in a West Central Conference meet hosted by Montevideo at 10 a.m. Monday at the Crossings Golf Club. The Warriors also host a WCC meet at 2 p.m. Monday at Olivia Golf Course.

Willmar's Kennedy Mara and New London-Spicer's Rylie Harrier shared medalist honors at the Bulldog Girls Invitational at Koronis Hills Golf Club in Paynesville.

The meet was played under the "6-6-6" set of rules. The 6-6-6 operates as follows: Holes 1-6 are played as best ball. Holes 7-12 are played as a scramble. Holes 13-18 are played as alternate shot.

Mara and Harrier both shot 87s. Willmar's Fernanda Ossa Letelier finished third with an 88.

Willmar won the team competition with 175, beating New London-Spicer by three strokes.

Also in the top five was Litchfield's Addyson Zens. She tied for fourth with a 90.