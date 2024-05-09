Golf roundup: Minnewaska has a good day

May 8—BENSON — At a pair of nine-hole West Central Conference meets on Wednesday, the Minnewaska girls and boys golf teams shined.

The Lakers' girls started off their day with a win at Benson Golf Club, totaling a 168. BOLD was second with a 182 and Melrose was third at 194. Then heading north, Minnewaska's girls took first place at Minnewaska Golf Club, scoring a 179, followed by BOLD's 195 and Melrose's 203.

Minnewaska had four golfers finish in the top five at Benson led by Kyra Nelson, who earned medalist honors with a 40. The Lakers' Ava Kollman shared second place with BOLD's Kenna Henriksen after both shot 42s. Minnewaska's Arivia and Annika DeBoer tied for fourth with 43s.

Annika DeBoer went on to take medalist honors in the afternoon session in Glenwood, shooting a 41. Arivia DeBoer and Kollman shared second place with 43s and Henriksen was fourth at 44.

Minnewaska's boys started in Glenwood securing a second-place finish (172) behind Melrose's 171 and ahead of Morris/Chokio-Alberta's 175. In Benson, the Lakers' boys were second (164) to West Central Area's 154. Melrose rounded out the top three with a 167.

Morris/Chokio-Alberta's Charlie Hanson won medalist honors in Glenwood with a 38. Minnewaska's Thatcher Sherlin tied Melrose's Logan Schad for second place at 40 and Benson's Charlie Goff shared fourth place with West Central Area's Camden Anderson at 42.

West Central Area's Sam Hanson and Mitchell Dewey finished atop the leaderboard in Benson with matching 37s.

BOLD's Grant Pfarr had the best placing of area golfers, taking third at 38. Goff and Sherlin finished in a four-way tie with West Central Area's Marshall Dewey and Sauk Centre's Dylan Gruenes for fourth place with 39s.