Golf roundup:LQPV places 16th at huge Tri-State Preview

May 19—COON RAPIDS — The Lac qui Parle Valley girls golf team wound up in 16th place of 20 teams in the Tri-State Preview on Saturday at Bunker Hills Golf Club.

LQPV shot a two-day total of 720 in the tournament, which featured top teams in Class AAA, AA and A.

Maple Grove won the team title with a 617, beating second-place Detroit Lakes, which had a 633.

The individual medalist was Alyssa Reghuveer of Benilde-St. Margaret's, who shot rounds of 71 and 71 for a 142 totals. Minnetonka's Kieley Hanson shot 72 and 74 for a 147.

Kaitlyn Kittelson led LQPV with rounds of 86 and 88 for a 174. She placed 45th.