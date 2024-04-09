Golf roundup: DB Blackjacks have another big day

Apr. 9—WILLMAR — After securing a victory at the Lakeview Invitational on Monday, the Dawson-Boyd girls golf team earned another win Tuesday in the Willmar Invitational at Eagle Creek Golf Club.

The Blackjacks, who got a top-five finish from Lindsey Lund, totaled a team score of 372 on a partly cloudy day with wet terrain. Sartell was second (379), BOLD took third (386), Willmar finished fourth (397) and Lac qui Parle Valley rounded out the top team scores at fifth (407).

Fergus Falls' Annika Jyrkas won the individual title with a 77 on the par 72. BOLD senior Kenna Henriksen tied Lund, a junior, for second place (80). Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City sophomore Brooke Brekke also cracked into the top five, shooting an 82 for fourth place. Sartell's Gwen Latunski was fifth (85).

LQPV senior Kaitlyn Kittelson and Willmar senior Fernanda Ossa Letelier each carded 91s to tie for seventh place. Dawson-Boyd sophomore Alyssa Swedzinski and Eagles sophomore Molly Halvorson both scored 94s to tie for 10th.

There were two more area golfers who finished in the top 15. Willmar sophomore Kennedy Mara totaled a 96 to finish in a tie for 13th place with Rocori's Jenna Owen and New London-Spicer's Rylie Harrier was 15th at 98 strokes.