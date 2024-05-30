Golf roundup: Dawson-Boyd girls earn their 1st state berth

May 29—WILLMAR — Benefitting from a young, energized group of competitors, the Dawson-Boyd girls golf team is headed to state for the first time.

Dawson-Boyd posted rounds of 349 and 346 totaling 695 to secure the Section 5A championship on Wednesday at Eagle Creek Golf Club. The first round was played Wednesday, May 22 at Eagle Creek.

The Blackjacks ousted Lac qui Parle Valley's 719, BOLD's 730 and Community Christian School's 841. Dawson-Boyd entered round two with an 11-stroke lead over the Warriors and a 24-stroke advantage over LQPV.

"The girls have had a phenomenal season," Dawson-Boyd head coach Cory Larson said. "The camaraderie they have is pretty neat.

"You don't think you need something like (camaraderie) in golf. But, I think getting excited about van and bus rides to meets and wanting to be with that group of kids is important."

Dawson-Boyd's title win was not the only win of the day for its community. The boys team also won the Section 5A title.

"It's crazy to think that our whole team is going, especially with the boys making it too," Dawson-Boyd junior Lindsey Lund said. "It's just so nice knowing that it's not all individual and that we can put a team score together too."

"It's super exciting having both the boys and girls attending (state)," Blackjacks sophomore Alyssa Swedzinski said. "We know how to have a good time.

"They're such amazing and fun people to be around. I think that helps us as a team — that we can make good connections, both on and off the course."

Dawson-Boyd's title comes behind four top 10 finishes led by a medalist honors effort from Lund, who shot matching 78s to card a section-low 156.

Swedzinski placed fifth overall after shooting an 84 and an 88 for the Blackjacks. Eighth-graders Kylar Hjelmeland and Claire Stratmoen rounded out Dawson-Boyd's day. Hjelmeland earned a share of sixth place with a 179 and Stratmoen was 10th at 188.

Dawson-Boyd's season continues on when the Class A state meet gets underway June 11-12 at Pebble Creek Golf Club in Becker."We are always looking to succeed and try our best," Swedzinski said. "I think we just go, do what we can and there's nothing else we could ask for."

LQPV and BOLD each have two representatives at the state meet. Molly Halvorson and Peyton Sachs represent the Eagles and Kenna Henriksen and Alison Kadlecl represent the Warriors. Halvorson was second with a 161 and Sachs finished in a three-way tie for sixth with Kadlec and Hjelmeland. Henriksen was fourth at 168.

Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City's Brooke Brekke also competes at state. She totaled a 167 to finish third.

Willmar is in seventh place and Alexandria has the lead after Day 1 at Greystone Golf Club in Sauk Centre.

Willmar totaled 364 to open up section play. Alexandria leads with a 330, followed by Brainerd's 340 and Moorhead's 344.

Brainerd's Sophia Karsnia is first among all individuals with a 74. Sartell's Shayla Nordlund is second with a 75 and Alexandria's Ellie Sticha is third with a 78.

Willmar's top golfer of Day 1 was Kennedy Mara. The sophomore shot an 84 and is tied for ninth.

The final round is 9 a.m. Thursday at Greystone.

Minnewaska's girls and Marshall's boys won section titles at Oakdale Golf Club in Buffalo Lake.

The Lakers' girls shot a two-round low 674. New London-Spicer was second at 762 and Redwood Valley placed third at 771.

Redwood Valley's Mila Jenniges earned medalist honors with a two-day 157. Ava Kollman, Arivia DeBoer and Annika DeBoer took third, fourth and fifth behind Kimball's Avery Maus.

The Wildcats' Rylie Harrier individually qualified for the state meet. She finished seventh with a 178 and earned the fourth individual spot of five who advance.

NLS' boys finished second behind the Tigers, who shot a 600, with a 624, followed by Luverne's 631 and Minnewaska's 636.

The Wildcats' Gabe Truscinski and Paynesville's Winston Carlson and Minnewaska's Thatcher Sherlinl compete at the state meet.

Truscinski totaled a 146 to take second after shooting matching 73s. Carlson and Sherlin shared a tie for fifth place. Both golfers carded 149s. The first round was played Wednesday, May 22.

The state Class AA meet is June 11-12 at the Ridges at Sand Creek in Jordan.