Golf roundup: Brooke Henderson seeks second major with lead in Evian Championship

Brooke Henderson follows her ball after playing on the second hole during the Evian Championship on Saturday. (Laurent Cipriani / Associated Press)

EVIAN-LES-BAINS, France — Brooke Henderson stood over a birdie putt from three feet at the 18th green, a three-shot lead going into the final round of the Evian Championship seemingly at her mercy.

For the first time Saturday — maybe all week, given her dominance of the fourth women’s major of the year — her putting stroke let her down.

Henderson missed it left, to gasps from spectators around the green at Evian Resort Golf Club. The Canadian couldn’t believe it. Probably those hoping to chase her down on Sunday too.

Seeking her second major title after winning the Women’s PGA Championship in 2016, Henderson had to settle for a three-under-par 68 in the third round and a two-shot lead at 17 under — two off the 54-hole record for the tournament.

She is still in a position of strength after opening with two straight 64s, but that missed putt at No. 18 might prove costly.

The closest challengers to Henderson are a former No. 1 and a player breaking new personal ground at a major.

So Yeon Ryu, a two-time major winner from South Korea, shot a 65 after three birdies on her last four holes and was alone in second place. The top-ranked player in 2017, when she won the then-ANA Inspiration for her second major, she hasn’t been in contention this deep into one of women’s golf’s biggest five tournaments for three years.

Two strokes further back at 13 under was Sophia Schubert, ranked No. 283 and without a top-50 finish in a major. The American birdied her last four holes for a 66 and was in new territory alone in third place in just her fifth appearance in a major.

Piercy leads delayed 3M Open

BLAINE, Minn. — Scott Piercy shot a five-under 66 at rain-soaked TPC Twin Cities in a round that was delayed more than 6½ hours to take a four-stroke lead into the final round.

Playing through a painful blister on his right heel, the 43-year-old Piercy had an 18-under 195 total. He has four PGA Tour victories.

"I’ve had my struggles and to ... prove and show that I can still do it is a big confidence boost,” Piercy said.

Emiliano Grillo was second after a 67. Tony Finau and Doug Ghim were tied for third, five strokes back. They each shot a 65.

Piercy played through the blister that he said developed Friday after wearing a new pair of shoes.

After opening with two pars, Piercy birdied the next five holes before play was suspended. The run began with an 18-foot putt on the par-four third. Piercy converted the next four birdies, all with putts inside 15 feet.

It was only after that the pain from the blister crept in, so much so that he took off his shoe in between every shot up until the 14th hole.

"When you walk that weird, your body kind of adjusts, so putting the shoe back up on and trying to get set up over it correctly," Piercy said. "I felt like I couldn’t get into my setup like I normally do, and I felt that’s like where a couple of the loose shots came from, along with the tiredness."

Senior British Open

GLENEAGLES, Scotland — Darren Clarke’s bid for a first senior major title wobbled as he lost his overnight two-shot lead and Paul Broadhurst pulled even at nine under overall after the third round.

Clarke needed a birdie on the last hole to catch Broadhurst, who posted a four-under 66 to Clarke’s 69 at Gleneagles.

"I’ve gone out there and I’ve played nicely all day. I’ve given myself chance after chance. I’ve hit good putts," Clarke said. "I’ve hit 17 greens leading the tournament and played lovely. At least one decided to go in at the last."

Clarke dropped shots on the 12th and 13th holes but steadied himself to stay in contention for another trophy after winning the British Open’s Claret Jug in 2011.

"It would be pretty cool to have both of them sitting beside each other," he said. "I would love to win the Senior Open as well as the main Open."

Senior LPGA Championship

SALINA, Kan. — Karrie Webb shot a six-under 66 in windy and hot conditions to take a two-stroke lead over playing partner Annika Sorenstam.

Webb had six birdies in the bogey-free round in 100-degree heat and wind gusting to 30 mph. She was at nine under with a round left at Salina Country Club.

"It was very challenging today," Webb said. "I managed my game really well. I actually didn’t play the par-fives great, I only made two birdies on those, but bogey-free on a day like today is a pretty good effort."

Sorenstam had a 68.





This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.