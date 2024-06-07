Golf Regional shootout at Country Oaks

Jun. 7—MONTGOMERY — Country Oaks saw plenty of good golf on Thursday at the IHSAA Regional, including a 5-way playoff for spots No. 2 through 5, as five players shot 70. However, the top spot went to Caleb Schnarr of Jasper who posted a 68.

Evansville North was the overall winner with a 291, while Bloomington South added a 297 and Castle qualified for state with a 306.

Locally, Washington's Michael McCarthy shot an 83 and Loogootee's Connor Swartzentruber added a 74 and was in the hunt for getting to state as an individual until late in the afternoon.

Swartzentruber opened with a 40 but rebounded with a 34 on the back side.

"Connor Swartzentruber is a three-time regional qualifier. He comes out here and had kind of a disappointing front nine with a 40 with a couple of three putts, but comes back and shoots under par on the back nine and almost eagled 18.

"He has had a good tenure. He is now he's going to USI. I think he's going to study engineering and just enjoy golf recreationally and that's fine. I'm very proud," said Loogootee coach Brian Whitney.

McCarthy was in the first group going off in warm but pleasant conditions.

"Michael made it back-to-back years and I'm very proud of him and all his successes that is he's obtained throughout his storied Hatchet career. He's hopefully laid a solid foundation for the group of young guys that we've got behind him to follow. He's been a man of character his entire career that he's been with me and once that tough field tough course today" said WHS coach and Country Oak's director of golf Trey Miller.

"Regional gets a whole different level of feeling and it's a new level of nerve. That's hard to replicate, especially when you're used to a team environment the entire year, and then you go out and you're by yourself. He battled hard. He had some really good swings. Just couldn't get the flat stick going today."

Just missing qualifying as a team was Gibson Southern with a 309 and Jasper at 311.

However, Jasper's Schnarr will be going to state as an individual after his 68, while Gibson's Peyton Blackard qualified with a 70 and a 72 from Daymian Ris, both who will be moving on as individuals.

Other great rounds came from Bloomington South's Happy Gilmore with a 70, Luke Johnson and Peyton Butler from North added 70s, as did Brayden Lamborne of Castle.

Lincoln came in at 324 and South Knox added a 339, while Rivet's Parker Steininger shot 79, all from the Vincennes Sectional.