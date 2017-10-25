Golf: Pressure on Matsuyama in WGC Shanghai defence

From L-R: Hideki Matsuyama of Japan, Dustin Johnson of the US, Henrik Stenson of Sweden, and Li Haotong of China pose during the launch event for the HSBC-World Golf Championships in Shanghai (AFP Photo/CHANDAN KHANNA)

Shanghai (AFP) - Defending champion Hideki Matsuyama admitted on Wednesday that he is under pressure to replicate the storming performance that propelled him to WGC-HSBC Champions glory in Shanghai one year ago.

The Japanese opens his defence of "Asia's major" on Thursday alongside world number one Dustin Johnson of the United States and fast-rising Spaniard Jon Rahm.

The trio are among the headline attractions of a star-studded field at the $9.75 million showpiece event at Sheshan International Golf Club.

Other leading contenders at the tournament, which is on the US PGA Tour and European Tour, include last year's runner-up Henrik Stenson, Olympic champion Justin Rose and a clutch of current and former major winners in Phil Mickelson, Jason Day and Brooks Koepka.

The 25-year-old Matsuyama became the first Asian to win a World Golf Championship a year ago, and it was the catalyst for a brilliant run that also delivered the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational title in August.

Matsuyama and Johnson have a stranglehold on WGC events, splitting the last five between them -- two for the Japanese and three to the American.

"It is different coming back as defending champion," said Matsuyama, the world number four, who seared his way to victory last year by a comprehensive seven shots from the Swede Stenson and Daniel Berger of the United States.

"I don't want to put a lot of pressure or expectation on myself, I just want to let the tournament come to me, like it did last year.

"All I can do is try to play my best and hopefully I will play well."

Making Matsuyama's task all the harder, he will also have to contend with a growing challenge from the home golfers.

Prime among the Chinese who will hope to be in the mix on the final day on Sunday are Li Haotong, a rising talent who underlined his potential with an eye-catching third-place finish at the British Open in July.