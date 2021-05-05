Golf-PGA Tour warns players against signing up for breakaway tour - reports

·2 min read
FILE PHOTO: European Tour - BMW PGA Championship

(Reuters) -The PGA Tour has threatened the world's leading golfers with instant suspension and a lifetime ban if they join a proposed breakaway world tour promising multi-million dollar deals, Britain's Daily Telegraph and other media outlets reported.

The controversy echoes last month's unsuccessful attempt by 12 European soccer clubs to create a breakaway European Super League, prompting a backlash from fans, players and politicians.

The Telegraph said players have been offered contracts of between $30 million-$100 million to take part, but that the PGA had warned of severe consequences during a meeting ahead of the Wells Fargo Championship.

"PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monagan on Tuesday night warned the would-be rebels that they face an instant suspension and a lifetime ban. The mandatory players meeting here at Quail Hollow fell silent as the audience took in the seismic consequences," the Telegraph said.

The PGA Tour did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

European Tour Chief Executive Keith Pelley said that the organisation was aligned with the PGA Tour in "opposing, in the strongest possible terms" any proposal for an alternative golf league, in the interests of players and fans.

"Since the launch of our strategic alliance last November, our two organisations have been working together to make global golf less fractured and not create further division," he said.

The British-based World Golf Group had publicly unveiled its plan in 2020 for a new global tour - the Premier Golf League (PGL) - comprising 18 yearly events featuring 48 players. Each tournament would have prize money of $10 million.

The PGL had said it wanted to work with established tours rather than as a breakaway circuit, but the PGA and European Tours were dismissive about the circuit which had planned to launch in 2022.

Former world No. 1, Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy, had also rejected the idea, saying he wanted autonomy over his career choices.

But media reports said the latest attempt at a breakaway tour - recast as the Super Golf League - was backed by Saudi money and a team of negotiators have set up camp in South Florida where several top golf players reside.

The Telegraph said the Saudi team believes the PGA Tour cannot expel members and faces a legal battle if they do. It was unclear who or which groups in Saudi Arabia might be involved.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru;Editing by Andrew Cawthorne and Estelle Shirbon)

  • ‘This is real:’ According to report, Premier Golf League is making noise again

    "This is real," said one agent after a report that the Premier Golf League is making noise again.

  • Webb Simpson says PGL still seems 'farfetched' despite report of $30 million offers

    After a report surfaced regarding huge financial offers from the Premier Golf League, Webb Simpson spoke his mind.

  • Saudi 'Super League' bids $100m for Asian Tour in latest move to split golf

    The escalating Super League Golf saga has taken a fresh turn with the Saudi Arabia investors behind the proposed breakaway circuit dramatically outbidding the PGA Tour to take effective control of the Asian Tour. Telegraph Sport revealed on Tuesday that many of the top names in the game — including world No 1 Dustin Johnson and former world No 1 Justin Rose — are mulling over five-year offers worth more than $100m to join the SGL, with Jay Monahan, the PGA Tour commissioner, warning the players at a mandatory meeting here at Quail Hollow Country Club on Tuesday night that anyone signing would be immediately suspended and face a lifetime ban. And with the European Tour onside, that would almost certainly mean they would not be eligible to play in the Ryder Cup, starting with this year’s match in September. But the Saudis are set to buy themselves credibility and a place at the official table with the audacious Asian Tour buy-out. It is understood that they have guaranteed more than $100m to the cash-poor circuit in a five-year deal, approximately four times what the PGA Tour offered in a counter-bid. Both the Asian and PGA Tours have been contacted for comment. It is a complex situation, but insiders suspect that, as well as giving the SLG many venues to start up as planned in September 2022, the Saudis will also try to buy up the other "smaller" Tours around the world, including the Sunshine Tour, the Australasia Tour, the Japan Tour and the Korea Tour. Oliver Brown: If Dustin Johnson and other stars spurn Ryder Cup for Saudi Arabian cash, golf will never forgive them If nothing else it would be a spectacular show of financial might that would split the game in half with the PGA Tour and European Tour bound by the "strategic alliance" signed last year. That was supposedly meant to kill off the SLG plan - then known as Premier Golf League - but the Saudis are pushing on. And the growing feeling in the locker room is that certain veterans such as Phil Mickelson, Rose and Henrik Stenson are taking the offer extremely seriously. "Put it this way, you're in your 40s, coming to the end of your career, you might have one Ryder Cup left in you and someone is dangling more than $100m in your face," a source said to Telegraph Sport. "What would you do?" Other heavyweight targets for the Saudis include Brooks Koepka, Rickie Fowler and Bryson DeChambeau. Rory McIlroy voiced his opposition to the scheme last year and Tiger Woods is understood not to be interested despite the ridiculous numbers.

  • Dustin Johnson and Justin Rose receive $30m offers from Saudi 'Super League' in threat to Ryder Cup

    Many of golf’s biggest names including world No 1 Dustin Johnson and England’s Justin Rose have received contracts worth up to $100m to take part in a breakaway ‘World Tour’ that has forced them to choose between Saudi money and the PGA Tour and perhaps even The Masters and Ryder Cup. PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monagan on Tuesday night warned the would-be rebels that they face an instant suspension and a lifetime ban. The mandatory players meeting here at Quail Hollow fell silent as the audience took in the seismic consequences. While the majority considered the Premier Golf League to be dead in the water after significant Tour efforts to kill the idea, Telegraph Sport can reveal that formal offers worth $30m to $50m up front are being mulled over by 11 players, including - alongside Johnson and Rose - Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, Henrik Stenson, Adam Scott and Rickie Fowler. Phil Mickelson has purportedly been offered $100m as the de facto head of the rebels. So, despite the likes of Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy - the Northern Irishman who last year declared his opposition to the F1-type scheme - the Saudis are not taking “no” for an answer and have indicated they are intending to start their circuit in September 2022.

  • Top players chase records not dollars – Webb Simpson dismisses breakaway plan

    Simpson said there were ‘too many unknowns’ for a Premier Golf League to work.

