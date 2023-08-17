Golf: Pies leads EC to win at Greensburg Country Club

Aug. 16—GREENSBURG — The Lady Pirates hosted Connersville, East Central and Southwestern (Shelby) at the Greensburg Country Club.

Led by Rowan Pies with a 37, East Central won the team title by posting a score of 188. Greensburg finished with 231.

For the Lady Pirates, Anne Pumphrey led the way with a 52. Carmen Thackery was next for the Lady Pirates with 56. Zoey Seal was a shot back with 57.

Batesville

BATESVILLE — The Lady Bulldogs of Batesville knocked off the Lady Bull Dogs of Columbus North 157-202 at Hillcrest Golf Course.

Ava South's (-1) 34 led the way for Batesville.

Josie Meyer was next for the Lady Bulldogs with 37. Addy Weiler and Zoey Ahern both carded 43. Grace Saner and Alexis Gallagher both finished with 47.

Batesville travels to the Floyd Central Invitational Saturday.

Rushville

The Lady Lions traveled to Greenfield to take on Mt Vernon and Shelbyville Tuesday. The Lady Lions came away with a double victory posting their best team total this season with 196. That bested Mt Vernon's 221 and Shelbyville's 240.

The Lady Lions were led by Emma Tressler, who earned medalist honors with her best round so far this season at 44.

Finishing second with a new PR was Lady Lion Lauren Megee at 49. Next for the Lady Lions was Megan Alexander with 50. Claire Waits carded 53.

