Phil Mickelson falls out of World Golf Rankings top 100 for first time in 28 years

Cassandra Negley
·Writer
·2 min read

It's been nearly three decades since Phil Mickelson was not a top-100 ranked golfer.

Mickelson did not play in the Arnold Palmer Invitational this week and fell out of the Official World Golf Ranking top-100 players for the first time since 1993. It is a record span of 1,425 weeks.

He is ranked No. 101 in the latest rankings after starting the year at No. 66. The 50-year-old star has played in 45 events, fewer than most of the talent above him in the rankings. In the four official worldwide starts, he's missed the cut twice (American Express, AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am) and finished tied for 53rd in the other two competitions.

His one PGA Tour Champions event in Tucson last month did not count toward world-ranking points. Mickelson finished tied for 20th, missing out on making it a record three straight wins in three tries on the circuit.

Mickelson's time as top-100 golfer

Phil Mickelson sighs at his club.
Phil Mickelson dropped out of the top-100 rankings for the first time since 1993. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Mickelson joined the world rankings as an amateur in 1990, via ESPN, by finishing 19th at the Northern Telecom Tucson Open. He was ranked No. 540 in his debut on the list.

The 44-time PGA Tour winner first entered the top-100 in 1993 when he won the International tournament. It was his second PGA Tour victory and he never looked back down. He has never been ranked No. 1, but was locked at No. 2 for 270 weeks. All of those second-place rankings were behind Tiger Woods.

Mickelson is a five-time major champion winner and a member of the World Golf Hall of Fame. He said earlier this year if he didn't play well early on he would “start to re-evaluate things” and “maybe play a few more events on the Champions Tour," per Golfweek.

His last victory is at the 2019 AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am. He is scheduled to play in this week's Players Championship in Florida at TPC at Sawgrass.

More from Yahoo Sports:

Recommended Stories

  • Could Cape Cod Country Club become a solar farm? That’s what the owner is asking.

    The course, which first opened in 1928 as the Coonamessett, was designed by Devereux Emmet and Alfred H. Tull.

  • DeChambeau got boost from Tiger before Bay Hill win: 'just keep fighting'

    The reigning U.S. Open champion, who was one stroke back from the lead heading into Sunday's action, started the day with a bogey at Bay Hill Club & Lodge but recovered quickly, claiming his second of two birdies on six courtesy of a monster 377-yard drive. DeChambeau (71) let out a roar after holding on for par on the final hole to defeat England's Lee Westwood (73) by one stroke and was near tears reflecting on the significance of winning golf legend Palmer's eponymous tournament, which Woods has won eight times. "I got a text from Tiger this morning ... We just talked about 'just keep fighting, no matter what happens' and play boldly like Mr. Palmer," DeChambeau said in a televised interview.

  • How Bulls' Zach LaVine became elder statesman of NBA All-Star dunk contest

    The two-time champion hung up his dunking shoes in favor of the 3-point shootout, but that didn't stop this year's participants from conferring with the Bulls' All-Star for advice.

  • Raiders 2021 free agency wish list at guard must begin with re-signing Denzelle Good

    Raiders 2021 free agency wish list at guard must begin with re-signing Denzelle Good

  • A pandemic, a plan and a return to golf with no interruption

    PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan keeps the screenshot his daughters sent him as a tease one year ago. The photo is Monahan being interviewed by CNBC on Monday of The Players Championship to announce the tour's new multi-billion dollar media rights deal, while the ticker on the bottom of the TV shows stock prices in the biggest free fall since the 2008 recession. “Being in a business news environment, it was overwhelming the morning, and here we are announcing our longtime media partnerships," Monahan said.

  • Bryson DeChambeau tames beastly Bay Hill to win Arnold Palmer Invitational

    Bryson DeChambeau captured his eighth career PGA Tour victory Sunday at a very difficult Arnold Palmer Invitational.

  • Steve Stricker talks Tiger Woods, Ryder Cup plans at Arnold Palmer Invitational

    After wearing red and black on Sunday at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Steve Stricker dished on Tiger Woods and his Ryder Cup plans.

  • Rita Wilson Reflects on Contracting COVID-19 One Year Ago in Heartfelt Instagram Post

    Rita Wilson marked the one-year anniversary of her and husband Tom Hanks’ COVID-19 diagnoses with a reflective Instagram post. “One year ago today I was playing the Sydney Opera House @sydneyoperahouse, the next day started feeling very tired and achy, two days later hospitalized with Covid 19,” Wilson wrote. “I want to take a moment […]

  • Brooks Koepka withdraws from The Players Championship

    Eight-time PGA Tour winner Brooks Koepka has withdrawn from the 2021 Players Championship due to a knee injury. "Brooks strained his right knee and he is scheduled to further consult with doctors this week to receive a more extensive evaluation and outlook," said Blake Smith, Koepka's manager. Koepka is currently 12th in the Official World Golf Ranking.

  • Eagles owner to forgo QB competition and build around Jalen Hurts for 2021 season

    Chris Mortensen is reporting that Jeffrey Lurie wants the Eagles to build their roster around the skill set of QB Jalen Hurts

  • Australians condemn violence against women as they celebrate International Women's Day

    Hundreds of mostly female workers gathered outside government buildings in Sydney to condemn violence against women and call for greater gender equality in workplaces, amid growing scrutiny over the treatment of women in Australian politics. Celebrating International Women's Day, a young woman stood outside the New South Wales state parliament, with the message "My body, my business" written across her body, while another held a placard reading "Equal work deserves equal pay!". "Let us all work together ... so that we finally move to a world where sexual violence and sexual assault and sexual harassment is a thing of the past," Jenny Leong, a parliamentary representative from the Greens party told the crowd.

  • Josh Gordon makes a big splash in his return to football

    For the third straight year, football season ended and an alternate football league appeared. For the first time since this new trend of non-football-season football, the alternate football league has employed a bona fide football star. Former NFL receiver Josh Gordon, who in 2013 generated more receiving yards (in only 14 games) than Hall of [more]

  • Austin Ernst clinches third LPGA title with wire-to-wire victory at Drive On

    “(Austin's) really starting to believe in herself,” Drew Ernst said. “You can tell just talking to her, she’s almost a different person.”

  • Better than Most: Fred Funk’s ’embarrassing’ four-putt led to Tiger Woods’ perfect line

    Fred Funk's "embarrassing" four-putt led to Tiger Woods' perfect line and the "better than most" putt at the Players Championship.

  • Jordan Spieth on his sloppy Bay Hill finish: ‘I kind of want to go break something’

    Spieth recorded his third top-5 finish in his last four starts, but shot 76 on Sunday and remains winless since 2017.

  • Bryson DeChambeau takes strength from Tiger Woods text as he pips Lee Westwood at Arnold Palmer Invitational

    It was a heroic effort by Lee Westwood, as he tried to become oldest ever UK winner on the PGA Tour. But ultimately the evergreen 47-year-old was left to rue a short missed putt on the 16th to lose the Arnold Palmer Invitational to Bryson DeChambeau. Motivated by a text message from a Tiger Woods, the 27-year-old, came through. The reigning US Open champion was forced to hole a six-footer on the last at Bay Hill to prevail by one from the brave Englishman. It was a difficult afternoon in Orlando, with winds gusting and the greens crisping up. DeChambeau, that revolutionary character, was again showing he has the guile as well as the length. “I spoke to Tiger yesterday and we talked about just keep fighting no matter what happens and play boldly like Mr Palmer,” he said.

  • 'I was down': Federer had hard time before 2nd knee surgery

    Roger Federer never seriously contemplated retirement while he was away from the tennis tour for more than a year. The 39-year-old Federer's first match since the 2020 Australian Open will come Wednesday in Doha against Dan Evans or Jeremy Chardy.

  • Changed the Game: Li Na, Asia's first tennis star, opened the door for Naomi Osaka

    Asia's beloved tennis hero took on the Chinese government to win back control of her trailblazing career.

  • Terry Fontenot: We’re definitely going to acquire a quarterback and wide receiver

    The Falcons will likely have Matt Ryan and Julio Jones as their top two offensive players once again in 2021. But that’s not going to stop them from planning for the future. In his first offseason, General Manager Terry Fontenot has said before that like Ron Wolf, he plans to always bring in a quarterback. [more]

  • Report: Eagles have discussed Brandon Brooks trade

    There was word over the weekend that the Eagles are close to trading tight end Zach Ertz and he may not be the only one of the team’s veterans to leave in that fashion. Albert Breer of SI.com reports that right guard Brandon Brooks has also been the subject of trade discussions recently. Brooks missed [more]