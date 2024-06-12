Golf at the Paris 2024 Olympics

Nelly Korda, who is the world number one, is set to defend the women's title she won at Tokyo 2020 [Getty Images]

Golf made its Olympic debut in 1900 and featured again in 1904. It then disappeared from the Games for 112-years until Rio 2016.

Here's all you need to know about golf at Paris 2024.

Where is the Olympic golf course in Paris? And what is the schedule?

The golf events run from 1-10 August. They are taking place at Le National Golf, which is south-west of Paris near Versailles, and hosted the 2018 Ryder Cup.

There are two medal events - men's and women's.

The men's event consists of four rounds over four consecutive days, with the medals awarded after the final round on 4 August.

The women's event also consists of four rounds over four consecutive days, with the medals awarded after the final round on 10 August.

Scoring and rules in golf

The golf format at the Olympic Games is strokeplay.

The number of shots taken by a golfer in each of their four 18-hole rounds are added together.

The player with the lowest number of strokes at the end of the four rounds wins the tournament.

Unlike golf’s major championships, there is no cut after 36 holes. All 60 players will compete in all four rounds.

In the event of a tie for one or more of the medal positions, a play-off will take place.

How does Olympic golf qualifying work?

Sixty men and sixty women will compete in each golf event.

Qualification is determined by a golfer's place in the Official World Golf Rankings [OWGR] on 17 June.

The top 15 players on the OWGR are eligible for the Olympic Games, up to a maximum of four golfers from a single country.

After the top 15, the remaining spots go to the highest-ranked players from countries that do not already have at least two qualified golfers - up to a maximum of two from each nation.

Will Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler and Nelly Korda play?

On the men's side, world number one Scottie Scheffler and defending champion Xander Schaffeule are set to represent the US, while world number two Rory McIlroy is eligible to play for Ireland.

On the women's side, US world number one Nelly Korda looks likely to head the field.

Great Britain's spots are currently allocated to Tommy Fleetwood, Matt Fitzpatrick, Charley Hull and Georgia Hall.

Who has won the most medals in Olympic golf?

The United States leads the medal count with 13 overall - five gold, three silver and five bronze.

Great Britain is next with three - one gold, one silver, one bronze.

Justin Rose claimed gold when golf returned for the Rio Games in 2016.

The US won gold in both events at Tokyo 2020 after victories for Schauffele and Korda.