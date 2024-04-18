Golf’s ‘next superstars’ playing in Lakewood Ranch’s LECOM Suncoast Classic tournament

Before he became the world’s No. 1-ranked golfer and captured the green jacket with a second Masters title in three years, Scottie Scheffler played the inaugural LECOM Suncoast Classic at Lakewood National Golf Club in Manatee County.

The game’s top star missed the cut in that 2019 tournament, while the event’s maiden winner, Mark Hubbard, later earned his PGA Tour card.

Byeong-hun An was just at Augusta National playing the Masters, two years removed from winning the LECOM Suncoast Classic in the county where he previously attended the former Bradenton Prep.

“Those are the guys who are playing here,” tournament director Justin Kristich said. “They’re finding success and major success on the PGA Tour soon after they leave Lakewood Ranch. So it’s enjoying the best golfers in the world and seeing them up close and personal in an affordable way, too, before they have their major success on the PGA Tour.”

The 2024 LECOM Suncoast Classic is the sixth edition of the Korn Ferry Tour event. The tournament is held on Lakewood National Golf Club’s 7,133-yard par-71 Commander Course layout.

The setup has translated to success at the next level with the five previous winners gaining their PGA Tour cards by season’s end.

Lakewood National Golf Club hosts LECOM Classic

“Lakewood National tee to green is fairly wide open,” Kristich said. “It’s hard to get into trouble off the tee, so, really, it’s who can make putts, whose short game is better. And that’s usually what translates onto the PGA Tour.”

Added Lakewood National director of golf Nick Campbell: “We have one of the most unique designs within 50 miles because there’s so much undulation. And in Florida golf, outside of (The) Concession, you don’t really get undulation anywhere within 25 miles of here that is as substantial as Commander (course).”

The field includes Danny Walker, who had a scintillating career at Lakewood Ranch High and the University of Virginia before turning pro.

Byeong Hun An of Seoul, Korea, studies his putt on the green of the par 4, 491-yard, second hole on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022 during the second round of the LECOM Suncoast Classic on the Korn Ferry Tour at Lakewood National Golf Club.

Cristobal Del Solar, who played at IMG Academy and Florida State, posted a record 13-under par 57 in February at a Korn Ferry Tour event in Bogota, Colombia.

Hockey fans know the name Lemiuex. Well, Penguins legend Mario Lemiuex’s son, Austin, is in the field in his golf journey after switching sports from ice hockey in college.

There are many others, including Kevin Stadler, who has one career PGA Tour victory.

The tournament, which has a $1,000,000 purse, begins Thursday and concludes Sunday.

“You’re watching the next superstars here,” Kristich said.

Ticket and parking information

Tickets cost $20 for daily general admission. It’s $60 for a four-day pass. Active duty military, veterans, first responders and teachers receive free admission for themselves and one guest with a valid ID. Children 17 and younger also gain free entry.

Parking is at Premier Sports Campus, 5895 Post Boulevard, Lakewood Ranch, and it is free. A trolley service shuttles patrons to and from the course. Parking is not available at the course.

There are also VIP tickets available for $175 as a daily ticket or $650 for a four-day pass.

Fans are encouraged to buy tickets online with the potential for limited tickets sold at the gate. They can be bought online at https://www.cuetoems.com/suncoast_2024/Tickets.aspx.

For more information on the tournament, visit www.LECOMSuncoastClassic.com.