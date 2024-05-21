GOLF: ND claims fourth straight MHC golf title

May 20—EDINBURGH — Timbergate Golf Course was the host of the Mid Hoosier Conference golf tournament Saturday. For a fourth straight year, North Decatur prevailed as conference champions.

North finished with a team total of 327 to take the top spot in the conference. Edinburgh was second with 352 followed by Waldron 428 and Hauser 435. Morristown, South Decatur and Southwestern did not have enough players for a team score.

The Chargers had a solid start to the tournament, none of the players carded more than 45 on the first nine holes. Owen Eldridge sat at 37 (+1) at the turn

Owen Eldridge made the turn with a team low 37 (+1). Jack Koehne started off his round with two bogeys, but was able to stay at +2 through the next seven to make the run with 38. Cooper Parmer was solid as well, recording five pars and a birdie through a seven hole span and went to the back nine with a 40 on the front. Mason Morris carded his best 9-hole score of the year on the front with a 43, and Austin Gould went on to the back with a 45.

On the back nine, Eldridge continued his stellar play to end the day in a tie for first place with a 75, a career low. Ultimately, in a playoff, Owen's par putt came up one roll short to force a second hole, and Wyatt Burton of Edinburgh claimed MHC Medalist honors.

Koehne was stellar on the back with seven straight pars and finishing with a round of 76. Koehne was third overall for the individuals and game him All-MHC honors for a fourth straight season.

Gould started the back nine with five straight pars en route to a 41 on the back and a total of 86 for sixth place and All-MHC honors.

Cooper Parmer ended the day with a 90, bringing the team total to 327, and Mason Morris shot a career-low round for 18 with a final score of 92.

Pirates host Lions, Jets

GREENSBURG — Behind the 36 carded by Greensburg's Colten Schroeder, the Pirates won the 3-team match with Rushville and Hauser at the Greensburg Country Club.

The Pirates finished with 169 followed by Rushville 186 and Hauser 222.

Following Schroeder were Hunter Springmeyer and Kaden Acton, both shot 43. Reece Chapman shot 47 to round out the scoring. Logan Simpson finished with 48 and Brant Acra had 51.

The Lions were led by Aiden Philpot with 43. Brody Terrell followed with 45. Griffin Norris carded a 47. Caleb Schelle came in with 49 followed by Mason Mosburg 53 and Kyle Jacobs 62.

