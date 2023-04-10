Golf must clamp down on unacceptable slow play – if only for Brooks Koepka’s mental state

Jon Rahm (left) and Brooks Koepka look on in frustration as they are forced to wait again, at the 16th hole, in the final round of the Masters - Golf must clamp down on slow play after Masters – if only for Brooks Koepka’s mental state

Almost exactly 10 years ago to the day a Chinese boy named Guan Tianlang made headlines when he became the youngest player to compete in the Masters. At just 14 years of age, Guan seemed impossibly young to be playing one of the most feared golf courses in the world. But he was brilliant that week. His play at Augusta became one of the feelgood stories of 2013, although the fairy tale was nearly ruined when he was controversially docked a shot for slow play towards the end of his second round, jeopardising his chances of making the cut.

Masters officials were criticised for it at the time. Why persecute a poor kid with a rarely applied penalty in the biggest moment of his life? “I’m sick for him,” said two-time Masters champion Ben Crenshaw, one of Guan’s playing partners, after they completed the round and before they knew where the cut would fall. “He’s 14 years old... when you get the wind blowing out here, believe me, you’re going to change your mind a lot.”

The truth is, though, the penalty was fully justified. You just wish the Masters, R&A and PGA would apply it more. Slow play is the bane of golf.

This year’s Masters had plenty going for it: Great storylines, the LIV vs PGA row bubbling away in the background, trees falling over mid-round, weather chaos, a wonderful winner in Jon Rahm.

If there was a negative to what became a slow-burner of a final day, it was the slowness of the burning. It took Patrick Cantlay and Viktor Hovland, playing in the group ahead of Rahm and Brooks Koepka, almost five hours to complete a two-ball. That is unacceptable.

With Koepka imploding, the slowness of play actually became one of the biggest talking points of the final day. To what extent was the American’s game being affected by the group in front of him?

As the final round unfolded, Rahm and Koepka were continually shown waiting on tee boxes or in the fairway for the Cantlay and Hovland group to clear.

One picture of them scowling on the 16th tee, Koepka with his arms folded and a grim look on his face that appeared to suggest he was mentally preparing to administer some locker-room justice to Cantlay post-round, instantly went viral.

He could be forgiven for having such dark thoughts. Watching Cantlay approach a putt is like watching a 90-year-old approach a staircase. And there is no doubt that it was Cantlay who was the major culprit. Amateur Sam Bennett was also painfully slow on the day, but Cantlay took the biscuit.

Patrick Cantlay takes his time over a putt on the 17th green at Augusta on Sunday - Golf must clamp down on slow play after Masters – if only for Brooks Koepka’s mental state - Getty Images/Patrick Smith

Hovland did his best to hurry things up in their group. The Norwegian left Cantlay behind on five, striding down the fairway ahead of him. He also began walking before Cantlay played his approach on seven. Most pointedly of all, he played his chip on 13 before Cantlay had crossed Rae’s Creek.

Hovland was clearly making a none-too-subtle point and why not? He had played brilliantly all week, beginning the final day just three shots off the lead. But the air had well and truly been taken out of his tyres. A final round of 74 eventually dropped him to a tie for seventh.

It was Koepka’s wrath that Cantlay had most reason to fear, however.

Asked afterwards for his thoughts on the pace of play of the group ahead, the four-time major champion did not mince his words: “Yeah, the group in front of us was brutally slow. Jon went to the bathroom like seven times during the round, and we were still waiting.”

Eddie Pepperell, the English golfer, was moved to joke on Twitter that “everyone on LIV should be happy Cantlay never signed”.

It was no laughing matter though. Augusta National have rules about everything; from phones, to running, to sitting on the grass. But they chose not to apply one that has the potential to materially affect the sport.

Golf is trying to appeal to young fans. It does not help when you could plant three new pine trees at the 17th at the start of the day, to replace the fallen ones, and expect them to be reasonably mature by the time the players reach that hole.

Examples must be made. As Lee Westwood said of Guan 10 years ago: “He’s a youngster just learning the game and it’s his first professional tournament, it seems a little bit harsh to me. [But] he probably learned to play slowly after watching us professional golfers on TV, so why should we be surprised?”

Cantlay should have been put on the clock at the very least. There was a precedent. Or is it only 14-year-old newcomers players they penalise?