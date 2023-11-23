Golf merchandise spotlight: JBA Awards has trophies in ceramic, crystal, pewter, silver and more





Golf merchandise companies are putting the finishing touches on orders that will get their 2024 lines into retail stores, pro shops, and at live events.

Golfweek is taking a look at a number of golf merch manufacturers and distributors, after sifting through their wares at the PGA Merchandise Show in Frisco, Texas, last summer.

Adam Russell is the president of JBA Awards, a Long Island-based company that provides awards, plaques and more for pro shops throughout North America.

The company sells trophies in ceramic, crystal, pewter, silver and more.

“We have many, many customers who have been with us for a long time,” Russell said.

Click here to see all the products we’ve spotlighted.

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek