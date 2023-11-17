Golf merchandise spotlight: BN3TH brings comfort, sustainability to men’s underwear for golfers





Although underwear might seem like an insignificant decision for male golfers, with wind, heat, rain and more, it can often have a greater impact than anticipated.

Golfweek is taking a look at a number of golf merch manufacturers and distributors, after sifting through their goods at the PGA Merchandise Show in Frisco, Texas, last summer.

We chatted with one of the founders of BN3TH, which started as MyPakage in 2010. The brand has a unique three-dimensional support pouch, which can help with shifting and chafing. Co-founder Dez Price told Golfweek one of the things he’s proudest of is the company’s commitment to recyclable materials.

“We’re just trying to keep the planet as beautiful as we possibly can for the next generation to have as much fun as we’re actually having out there,” Price said.

