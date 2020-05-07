'The Match' pitting Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning vs. Tom Brady and Phil Mickelson will be on 4 TV networks

You won’t have to search very hard to watch the charity golf match pitting Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning vs. Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady.

Turner said Thursday that “The Match: Champions for Charity” will be carried live Sunday, May 24 on TBS, TNT, TruTV, and Headline News. The 18-hole round starts at 3 p.m. ET.

The teams will play best ball for the first nine holes while switching to an alternate shot format on the back nine after each team takes the best tee shot. It’ll be played at Medalist Golf Club in Hobe Sound, Florida. Woods and many other golfers live at or near the course.

Turner said in its release that every player will have an open mic and broadcasters will be able to communicate with them throughout the rounds. And the trash talking has already begun. Manning got in a dig at Brady’s “missteps” over his first days in Florida and noted how Brady and Mickelson have 11 combined Super Bowl and major titles to Manning and Woods’ 17

The release also noted that “in preparation for the event, tournament organizers are working with state and local government and public health officials on competition and production logistics to ensure the event follows safety and health protocols.”

Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods played each other in Las Vegas in 2018. (AP Photo/John Locher)

$10 million donation

The charity benefit will start with a baseline $10 million donation from the four participants and WarnerMedia. The money will go to organizations like Direct Relief, the American Red Cross, Save Small Business and the All In Challenge. More money will be raised throughout the telecast through challenges over the course of the round.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has caused unimaginable tragedy and heartbreak,” WarnerMedia’s Jeff Zucker said in a statement. “We’re hopeful this event and platform will help raise meaningful funding for COVID-19 relief, while also providing a source of brief distraction and entertainment for all sports fans.”

Story continues

The charity tournament involving the Super Bowl-winning QBs is a sequel to the head-to-head match that Woods and Mickelson played in 2018. That event in Las Vegas was tied after 18 holes and Mickelson ended up winning on the fourth playoff hole.

– – – – – – –

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports.

More from Yahoo Sports: