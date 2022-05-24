Golf legend Tom Watson plans to get married days before start of the British Open

Tom Watson will enjoy a honeymoon period during this summer’s British Open, a tournament he has won five times.

Literally.

According to Golfweek, Watson plans to marry LeslieAnne Wade shortly before the tournament begins.

Wade, a former Senior Vice President of Communications for CBS Sports, has known Watson for 15 years, Golfweek said.

That story noted Watson and Wade became engaged “on May 7 while on a visit to the University of Notre Dame, where Ms. Wade was attending a reunion with her college roommates.

“The couple plans to marry on July 9 in New Jersey before traveling to the Open Championship in St. Andrews.”

Although the happy couple will be in Scotland, Watson won’t take part in the British Open. He retired from competitive golf in 2019. That same year Watson’s wife, Hilary, died after battling pancreatic cancer.

Watson, 72, is an eight-time major champion, and he last won the British Open in 1983.

Wade, who left CBS in 2010, works with “the Endeavor agency and for White Tee Partners, a women-owned marketing agency she co-founded,” Golfweek reported.