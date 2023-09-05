Golf: Lady Chargers get win in 3-team match

Sep. 4—The North Decatur girls golf team faced Jac-Cen-Del and South Ripley at North Branch Golf Course Friday on the Prairie Nine. The Lady Chargers won the match with a team score of 228 followed by JCD's 238. South Ripley did not have enough golfers to complete a team score.

North's Addie Gauck tied for second place with a 53. The rest of the North team score included Kaylee Smith (57), Mary Stier (57) and Lizzie Custer (61).

Several golfers also played junior varsity Friday. Kail'C Ruble had a 63 followed by Jaylynne Krahn 64 and Ellie Grote 66.

Rushville

The Lady Lions golf team traveled to Hagerstown Friday to take on Hagerstown and New Castle at Hartley Hills Golf Course.

The Lady Lions posted a team score of 201 which was lead by Emma Tressler, who earned medalist honors with a 42. Lauren Megee earned a top three finish, firing a 50. Claire Waits carded a 53. Megan Alexander shot 56 and Abby Hill turned in a 62.

The Lady Lions earned two victories by coming in ahead of New Castle 204 and Hagerstown 214. This performance takes The Lady Lions' record to 11-2 on the season.