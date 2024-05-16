GOLF: Koehne is medalist as ND tops Royals

May 15—GREENSBURG — North Decatur hosted Eastern Hancock on the par 35 Bridge Nine at North Branch Golf Course in a rescheduled match from April.

North's team score of 169 topped Eastern Hancock's 183 in the team competition.

North's Jack Koehne was the medalist, carding a 39. This is his third straight round under 40.

Owen Eldridge finished with 42 for North followed by Austin Gould 43 and Cooper Parmer 45. Mason Morris shot 48 as the fifth varsity golfer.

The junior varsity was able to get a match in as well and the Chargers defeated the Royals 200-223.

The top four scores for North were Scott Morford 48, Aiden Luttel 50, Brayden Yeager 50, and Evan Yoder 52. Micah Smith shot 56. Mason Smith ended the match with 62. Cooper Land carded 64 and James Lindroth shot 65.

The Chargers have a big weekend coming up with their senior night against Jac-Cen-Del Friday, and then the MHC tournament at Timbergate Golf Course Saturday.

Rushville

RUSHVILLE — The Lions opened the week with a pair of home matches at Antler Pointe Golf Course. Monday, the Lions hosted New Castle in what turned out to be the closest match of the season.

The Trojans held off Rushville 190-191 to claim the win.

The Lions were led by co-medalist Griffin Norris, who fired a 46. Aiden Philpot shot 47 followed by Brody Terrell 48, Caleb Schelle 50 and Mason Mosburg 53.

Kyle Jacobs shot 55. Ty Ellis shot 69 and Ian Griffith shot 71 in junior varsity roles.

Tuesday, the Lions played hosted the Dragons of New Palestine. The Dragons took the win 159-202.

The Lions were led by Mason Mosburg with 48. Philpot finished with 49 followed by Caleb Schelle 52 and Brody Terrell 53.

In junior varsity roles, Jacobs shot 61. Griffith shot 67 and Ellis carded a 68.

Rushville travels to Greensburg Friday to face the Pirates and Hauser at the Greensburg Country Club.

