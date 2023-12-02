Golf instruction: This is why you’re not hitting greens in regulation

Going to the driving range and hitting iron shots at various targets is one way to practice distance control, but it is not the best way.

Taking advantage of technology to find the average of your carry distances rather than total yardage for each club will help you reach and hold greens more effectively.

This week, Golfweek’s fitness guru and long driver Averee Dovsek and Kent St. Charles from Lab 18 demonstrate how TrackMan is one way to gather the carry distances of all your clubs.

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek