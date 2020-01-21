Golf instruction truths: The one move you need to make better iron contact

Great iron players talk about compression—the feeling of hitting the ball with a downward strike. To create that dynamic on your iron shots, focus on the start of the downswing.

Nathaniel Welch

Feel like you’re moving your left shoulder (for righties) down and toward the target as the first move from the top. That simple action puts the club on the correct path and angle of attack and moves the low point forward for ball-first contact. Many golfers move the left shoulder up or around too soon because their weight is falling back. When the shoulder goes down and forward, your lower body reacts, and you can push against the ground for power. So drive the shoulder to start the downswing, then let it go around to the left. That sequence will get you hitting killer irons. —WITH PETER MORRICE

