Golf Instruction: Stopping the dreaded duck hook for good

Every golfer has seen, and probably knows, the dreaded duck hook. You’re hitting it great all day and then the case of the hooks rolls in.

This week, Golfweek’s fitness guru and long driver Averee Dovsek demonstrates how lowering and raising your hands can help control the direction of the golf ball.

Being in control of your driver doesn’t have to be just for the professionals. This tip will stop you from wanting to snap your driver shaft in half and will hopefully make it your new favorite club in the bag.

If you're interested in any of Averee's fitness content

If you're looking for more instruction

