Golf instruction: Stop giving up power with your driver

Using power efficiently in the golf swing is something that most amateur golfers have not mastered. Oftentimes, when golfers try to swing harder they get out of sorts and lose their timing and delivery of the club.

This week, Golfweek’s fitness guru and long driver Averee Dovsek demonstrates how to harness more power when hitting your driver.

Having length and extension in your backswing can lead to a better position at the top of the swing and this can help with a better impact position.

If you’re interested in any of Averee’s fitness content, click here.

If you’re looking for more instruction, click here.

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek