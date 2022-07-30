Golf instruction with Steve Scott: Get your eyes in the right spot to make more putts

Most amateur players don’t think about their eyes when putting, but it’s critical for them to be in the right spot while on the greens.

Steve Scott, Golfweek‘s Director of Instruction, takes you through the process of getting your eyes in the correct spot over the ball because everyone wants to drain more putts.

Click here to watch previous episodes of “Golf Instruction with Steve Scott” including Gator-clamp putting, iron play, and flop shots.

Click here to sign up for Golfweek‘s free weekly Get Better newsletter. You can also sign up for six other free newsletters, sent right to your inbox.

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek