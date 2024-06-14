Golf instruction: Practice your putting start line from home with a quarter

Perfecting your start line when putting can make all the difference in your game on the greens.

Whether you have a long or short putt, it’s important to have a consistent stroke and start line to better line-up and read your putts.

This week, Golfweek’s fitness guru and long driver Averee Dovsek demonstrates how to perfect your start line at home using only a quarter. There is no better way to work on your putting while watching TV at home, and all you need is a piece of carpet.

If you’re interested in any of Averee’s fitness content, click here.

If you’re looking for more instruction, click here.

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek