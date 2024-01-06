Golf instruction: How to easily create lag in your swing

Creating lag can be confusing and daunting, but it doesn’t have to be as complex as you may think.

This week, Golfweek’s fitness guru and long driver Averee Dovsek and Kent St. Charles from Lab 18 demonstrate how creating lag does not come from throwing the club over the top, but the angle of the club shaft and lead arm can create it.

Try this simple move to help deliver the club and create that sought after lag for longer and more consistent shots.

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek