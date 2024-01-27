Golf instruction: 3 quick things to check when you set up to the ball

Setting up to the golf ball properly is the first step in hitting a great golf shot.

This week, Golfweek’s fitness guru and long driver Averee Dovsek and Kent St. Charles from Lab 18 give three simple steps to check before hitting a shot. The grip, ball position and posture all aids in a proper set-up and can greatly impact the result of your shot.

Practice these three easy checkpoints before you hit and watch the quality of your shots improve over time.

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek