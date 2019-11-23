Golf highlights: Tyler Duncan enjoys lead at halfway stage of RSM Classic

Tyler Duncan carded a nine-under 61 to climb to the top of the RSM Classic leaderboard at 14 under on Friday.

The American enjoyed a fine second round on the Seaside course at Sea Island Golf Club to open up a two-stroke lead at the half-way stage.

The round included holing an eagle – from 106 yards at the par-four eighth – and seven birdies

"It was awesome -- just some momentum going into the weekend," Duncan said. "I've been working very hard on putting and kind of that short, mid-range makeable putts. To hit that in the middle of the hole was pretty relieving."

He sits clear of Colombian Sebastian Munoz (63), Australian Rhein Gibson (64) and American D.J. Trahan (63).

Ricky Barnes (63 on Plantation) and Fabian Gomez (63 on Seaside) are tied for fifth at 11 under.

Webb Simpson, the overnight leader, could only manage a two-under 68 on the Seaside course to fall to a tie for 11th at nine under while defending champion Charles Howell III missed the cut after backing up his opening-round 68 with a 72.