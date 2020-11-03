Golf handicaps: Just how good are your favorite celebrities and athletes?

Golf is an incredibly difficult sport to play, even for the professionals at times.

That said, if you’ve ever watched events like the Pebble Beach Pro-Am or the American Century Celebrity Golf Championship out in Lake Tahoe, chances are you were surprised at the level of celebrity talent. That begs the question: Just how good are they out on the course?

Thanks to the USGA’s Golf Handicap and Information Network (GHIN), we were able to compile a list of the handicaps of some of your favorite celebrities and athletes.

Here’s how they hit ’em. (Note: Handicaps are as of Nov. 2, 2020)