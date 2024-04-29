Golf Foundation of Missouri names Roger Ellis as new executive director

ST. LOUIS – The Golf Foundation of Missouri has announced Roger Ellis as the new executive director.

Ellis will take over the role from Andrew Belsky, who is transitioning to a new role with the Golf Foundation of Missouri’s board of directors.

Ellis previously served a 14-year tenure as golf coach for both women’s and men’s teams at Lindenwood University. He brings experience as the President of the NAIA Men’s Golf Coaches Association and as the Director NAIA Women’s National Championship Tournament.

Tow truck driver nabbed in car thefts with help of bold resident

Leaders say the change supports the foundation’s commitment to growth and inspiring the next generation of golfers.

“Roger’s appointment as Executive Director is a significant milestone for The Golf Foundation of Missouri.” said Board of Director President Alan Dombrowski. “His blend of education and athletic leadership, public service, and enthusiasm for our mission makes him uniquely qualified to lead our foundation into a new generation for our state’s youth.”

The foundation says Ellis’ education experience will be invaluable in further developing GFM’s approach to youth golf education, as well as GFM’s academic scholarship program.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.