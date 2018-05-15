Golf: Former PGA Player of the Year Ford dies at 95

(Reuters) - Two-times major champion Doug Ford died in Florida on Monday night at the age of 95, the PGA Tour announced.

No cause of death was given for Ford, who won the 1955 PGA Championship and the 1957 U.S. Masters.

Ford had been the oldest surviving Masters champion.

He won his green jacket by three strokes over Sam Snead.

When asked last year what he thought about being the oldest living Masters champion, Ford told the Augusta Chronicle that he would rather be the youngest.

Ford, the 1955 PGA Player of the Year, was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2011. He also played on four Ryder Cup teams.







(Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Toby Davis)