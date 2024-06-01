Golf fans from near and far enjoying the U.S. Women’s Open in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Thursday, May 30, was the first official day of the U.S. Women’s Open and golf fans, some local and some travelers to the area, were enjoying the event.

“It’s pretty surreal,” said Scott Hanson. “[I’ve] been to a couple PGA events throughout the country and just having it here in Lancaster County. . .it’s a really fun event.”

Hanson, who is a huge golf fan, lives in Mount Joy, Pennsylvania.

“When we found out they were coming back, friends of ours that are meeting us here, we said we’re definitely going,” Hanson said.

Hanson wasn’t able to attend in 2015, the last time the event was at the Lancaster Country Club, due to work, so he is especially elated to be in attendance now. Hanson is a golfer himself and plays all throughout Lancaster County. In March, he was able to golf in Pinehurst, a PGA course.

“I got to play at number two, which is the men’s U.S. Open is going to be in a couple of weeks,” Hanson said. “I have a friend that is trying to qualify for the event. So, if he’s going to be able to play, definitely going to go down.”

Rick Carey, another fan at the event, has been following women’s golf and playing golf his whole life. The Reading, Pennsylvania native grew up down the road from Betsy King, which he says got him into the sport.

“I started [attending events] back in the ’70s in Plainfield, New Jersey when JoAnne Carner And all them played,” said Carey. “I grew up right with Betsy King. I grew up right there, like right down the road, so that’s what got me into it.”

This is Carey’s 8th U.S. Open event and he was at the course every day in 2015 when the U.S. Women’s Open first came to the Lancaster Country Club.

“It’s awesome,” Carey said. “38 minutes to get here, it’s great. And it’s a great course.”

Fans Melissa and Patrick Wells are from a little farther away in the Keystone State. They took a day trip from Newton, Pennsylvania with their two young daughters for the event.

“We want to see the women, we want to see Nelly, hopefully she does well [and] Lexi Thompson and just all the girls, see how great they’re doing,” said Patrick Wells.

Patrick is a big golf fan. He went to the men’s competition when they were at Merion Golf Club in Haverford, Pennsylvania, but this is his first women’s event.

“We’re trying to get [our daughters] into it,” Patrick said.

They are doubling this special road trip as a celebration for one of their daughters, who was graduating from kindergarten on Friday.

Nathan Johnson and his family traveled from Woodbridge, Virginia to attend the U.S. Women’s Open.

“One of these kids that’s working this, I coached him in high school,” said Johnson. He got an internship out here after he graduated from college and he said, ‘Coach I got four tickets for you’. I said I’m in.”

Johnson is excited to be at the event.

“It’s great to come out here and see them play at a professional level,” Johnson said.

