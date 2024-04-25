New golf facility unveiled at Hiram Johnson High School

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Hiram Johnson High School has a new golf facility, and the school held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday morning to officially show it off to the community.

It is a project that began approximately ten years ago.

“I think our goal for right now is to get the other schools coming here for field trips,” said Angie Dixon, Executive Director of First Tee – Greater Sacramento. “It’s hard to get young people out to the golf course, so bringing the golf course to them makes such a difference.”

The facility is equipped with a putting green, bunker, chipping area and hitting bays.

