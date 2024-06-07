These golf courses named the best in SC. Where did Myrtle Beach area courses rank?

Myrtle Beach’s golf courses have retained a strong reputation with golfers throughout the years. Even the area’s oldest course, Pine Lakes, is the birthplace of Sports Illustrated.

That recognition continued in 2024, as the Myrtle Beach area’s golf economy hosted its first PGA Tour tournament, the Myrtle Beach Classic, which teed off at the Dunes Golf & Beach Club. Furthermore, the Grand Strand’s golf courses were recently recognized by one golf publication.

In June 2024, Golfweek Magazine released its list of the best public golf courses by state and the top 200 resort courses, and Grand Strand golf courses featured heavily in both lists.

Three Grand Strand courses ranked among the top five best public courses in the Palmetto State, and six of the top 10 reside in the Myrtle Beach area. Of the top 20 ranked golf courses, 13 reside along the Grand Strand.

Here’s the full list:

1. Kiawah Island Golf Resort’s Ocean Course

2. Sea Pines Resort’s Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island

3. Caledonia Golf & Fish Club on Pawleys Island

4. The Dunes Golf & Beach Club in Myrtle Beach

5. True Blue Golf Club on Pawleys Island

6. Sea Pines Resort’s Atlantic Dunes course on Hilton Head Island

7. Sea Pines Resort’s Heron Point course

8. TPC Myrtle Beach in Murrells Inlet

9. Tidewater Golf Club in North Myrtle Beach

10. Legends Golf Resort’s Moorland Course in Myrtle Beach

11. Kiawah Island Golf Resort’s Osprey Point Golf Course

T11. Myrtle Beach National’s King North course

13. Legends Golf Resort’s Heathlands Course

T14. Barefoot Resort & Golf’s Dye Course in North Myrtle Beach

T14. Grande Dunes Resort Club in Myrtle Beach

T16. Kiawah Island Golf Resort’s Cougar Point Course

T16. The Heritage Club on Pawleys Island

T16. Prestwick Country Club in Myrtle Beach

19. Palmetto Dunes on Hilton Head Island

20. Barefoot Resort & Golf’s Love Course

Several Myrtle Beach area courses on the list made news in 2023 or 2024. TPC Myrtle Beach hosted The Q, a tournament pitting professionals and golf influencers against each other to earn a spot in the Myrtle Beach Classic. Prestwick Country Club and Tidewater also received recognition from Sun News readers, who voted the courses the two best along the Grand Strand in a July 2023 readers’ survey.

Indeed, Myrtle Beach area golf courses also performed well in Golfweek’s top 200 resort courses in the United States, as seven Grand Strand properties that appeared on S.C.’s best public courses list also appeared on the best resort rankings.